Gigi Hadid gushes over newborn daughter as she clings to her dad Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid unleashed waves of elation after they confirmed the birth of their daughter on Wednesday.

And after the former One Direction singer announced the birth of his first child, the new mum too has shared an endearing photo of their bundle of joy.

The supermodel posted a monochrome shot of Zayn holding their daughter who wrapped her hands around his thumb.

Gushing over the sight, Gigi wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

While the exact date of when the two became parents is yet unknown, along with the name of the baby, fans were delighted to finally see the couple welcome their ‘angel.’



Zayn had broken the news on social media on Wednesday expressing his gratitude for finally being able to embrace parenthood.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote, adding: “to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Alongside the touching caption, the singer posted a black and white shot of his daughter’s hand clutching on to his.

