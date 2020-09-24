Brad Pitt spent a fortune to get his hand on a rare Nazi relic

Brad Pitt is undeniably one of the biggest movie stars across the globe, which means he basically rolls in cash.

With a net worth of $300million, the Fight Club hunk can get his hands on anything he wants, including some priceless pieces from history.

Since the actor has a special love for motorcycles, he spent nearly $385,000 on a rare Nazi bike that had been previously used for reconnaissance missions in Greece, as reported by NY Daily News.

The bike with its rich history had ended up with a collector in Athens after Nazi soldiers escaped Crete back in 1945.

It was sold to another collector in New York 20 years after and it eventually made its way to the actor through him.

The New York collector named Yannis had shared with the outlet: “It’s a way for wealthy people to invest their money and also enjoy their hobby.”

Pitt became interested in Nazi and World War memorabilia after he shot the film, Inglorious Bastards.