Meghan Markle recalls a frightening moment on the sets of ‘Suits’

One of the biggest highlights of Meghan Markle’s career, before her marriage to Prince Harry, was her time spent on Suits. While the time spent there is drilled into the former actor’s memory, there was one particular event which left her quaking in her boots.



Express.UK's report illustrates upon an interview for AOL’s BUILD where the former Suits star reminisced upon one time when she was left fear stricken in the presence of Gina Torres.

Meghan was quoted saying, “There is a quality about Gina that is so regal… I remember there’s one scene that I had with her. [She’s] regonotiating something and she just like walked towards him and she had this posturing.”

“I forgot my lines in my scene because I was so unnerved by it and like even in the actual episode when I watch the scene, my ankle’s twitching. I’m standing there and my ankle’s sorting of bending like a little girl when you’re nervous.”

Despite this raging fear, Markle admitted that her relationship off-camera was in stark contrast to her feelings at the time. “Meanwhile in real life I’ll go to her house. She cooks like pico de gallo and we sit and drink wine and hang out. She’s awesome but there’s something about when she’s in character that just-- So, oh my god! She’s amazing, she’s great.”