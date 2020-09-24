Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby name suggestions flood the internet

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020


Fans are congratulating Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid after the celebrity couple welcomed their first child together.

Both Zayn and Gigi used their social media accounts to share the news that they have been blessed with a baby girl.

Zayn shared a picture of him holding the hand of his newborn while Gigi also posted a similar picture.

As fans congratulated the couple in the comment sections of their Instagram posts, a lot of them also dropped name suggestions too.

Others were convinced that the couple would name their daughter "Malikinha, "Maria", "Zagi", "Zayan" or "Firdous Jameela Malik."



More From Entertainment:

Buckingham Palace disowns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's remarks about US election

Buckingham Palace disowns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's remarks about US election
Trump reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's comments about US election

Trump reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's comments about US election
Meghan Markle shows off her elegance as she gives glimpse inside her living room: Video

Meghan Markle shows off her elegance as she gives glimpse inside her living room: Video
Meghan Markle recalls a frightening moment on the sets of ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle recalls a frightening moment on the sets of ‘Suits’
'Kuruluş: Osman' actor shares an adorable picture with son

'Kuruluş: Osman' actor shares an adorable picture with son
Caitlyn Jenner pours cold water on Roman Kemp's hope to date Kendall Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner pours cold water on Roman Kemp's hope to date Kendall Jenner
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's Insta posts announcing baby's arrival receive over 18 million likes

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's Insta posts announcing baby's arrival receive over 18 million likes

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor receives award

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor receives award

Ayyan Ali to donate 50 percent of her income to charitable organization

Ayyan Ali to donate 50 percent of her income to charitable organization
Robert Pattinson predicted his coronavirus diagnosis in 2019

Robert Pattinson predicted his coronavirus diagnosis in 2019
Sonu Nigam calls Sajjad Ali his ‘all-time favourite’ singer

Sonu Nigam calls Sajjad Ali his ‘all-time favourite’ singer
Brad Pitt spent a fortune to get his hand on a rare Nazi relic

Brad Pitt spent a fortune to get his hand on a rare Nazi relic

Latest

view all