Katie Price's touching gesture brings happy tears to mum Amy

Amy's health has deteriorated in recent years due to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 31, 2025

Katie brought her mum a mobility scooter to help her get around
Katie Price's love for her family was evident recently in a social media update, leaving fans gushing. 

The reality star, 47, moved her fans, including including her 73-year-old mother, Amy, by presenting her with a Christmas gift that gave her a "new lease of life".

Amy's health has deteriorated in recent years due to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)-a lung disease that makes breathing difficult and affects mobility.

In a kind and thoughtful gesture, Katie brought her mum a mobility scooter to help her get around.


Footage showed Katie giving her mum a driving lesson and showing her how to drive forward and backwards on the mobility scooter. Asked if she liked the gift, Amy beamed: 'Yes, I do, of course I do.'

In emotional scenes, Amy said: 'I'm going to have some fun on this. I think it opens up..." Struggling to find the words, she broke down in tears again - with Katie rushing to comfort her.

Addressing the camera, Katie said: 'Everyone's been happy this Christmas. All the kids. JJ. And the best person, who's more happy, who deserves this, is mother. She's got a new lease of life. They are good, happy tears. And I'm happy because she's got more independence. In the summer she can go down the beach. It can cover 12 and a half miles on a full tank. 

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, praising Katie for her touching gesture toward her mum. 

One wrote: 'Made me [cry] when your mum cried over her newfound freedom as I know how she feels. 

And another commented: 'There is such a kind, supportive side of Katie.' 

