Michael Jackson’s ‘blood stained’ IV drip auctioned off by cousin

A blood-stained IV drip, belonging to the late pop legend Michael Jackson has just come up for auction and is going for a whopping $2,500. The auction is said to end at around 8pm Los Angeles time on September 26th.

The blood-stained IV drip is said to have been administered to the star the night of his death. Currently, it is sitting up for auction and the starting bid is currently standing at $2,500.

The drip in question is something that the late pop star’s cousin took from his bedroom a day after his death.

Per a recent YouTube video, Marsha Stewart, Jackson’s cousin, promoted the controversial item and explained how he ended up in possession of such a personal item.

“Shortly after Michael died I went to the house on Sunset. I was able to go in and go to the bedroom. When I went in the bedroom there was a bed there with some juice, it looked like a sandwich... and I noticed this. This was over by the stand and what I did was took it and put it in my purse."

His cousin went on to say, “This actually belonged to Michael Jackson and it had some white like milk fluid inside of it, which later on dissolved, but this is actually Michael's DNA on it - that's what made me grab it, the blood. This was one of the IVs - the last actually - he had in his arm when he died."

According to a number of reports, while the drip remained at Joe’s house for years, it now belongs to Memorabilla.Expert and is being sold privately.

The Sun spoke to the site’s founder Kieta who was quoted saying, “This is the IV bag that was taken from Michael Jackson's room after he passed and it's important to note that this has come directly from Michael's cousin. It's from Joe Jackson's estate the provenance is really important with this piece.”

“For me, I feel that with Michael Jackson we have to embrace all of him, that's his iconic pop status as well as the troubles that he had with addictions and not being able to sleep, pushing himself to perform for his fans and his artistry. The IV bag - although maybe morbid to some - I don't see it as that I embrace it as part of Michael Jackson.”