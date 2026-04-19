Victoria Beckham breaks silence on Brooklyn's estrangement on birthday

After months of whispers, headlines, and some very public side-eyes, Victoria Beckham is finally saying something about that family situation.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, she addressed the ongoing distance with son Brooklyn Beckham – but do not expect a dramatic tell-all.

“I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much,” she said. “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be… all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

Translation? She’s keeping it classy – and brief.

For context, Brooklyn has been largely estranged from the Beckham family for about three years and has not exactly been subtle about it.

Earlier this year, he claimed he does “not want to reconcile with my family,” accusing his parents, including David Beckham, of pushing “countless lies” and interfering in his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Beckham kids – Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Harper Beckham – have stayed out of the drama (or at least, off Instagram about it).

Victoria, though, seems focused elsewhere: her fashion empire. And despite headlines? Business is booming.

“I think that ultimately people are buying my product because the product is really good,” she said. “I don’t think they’re buying my eyeliner just because it’s me.”

Family drama aside, Posh Spice is staying on brand: polished, controlled… and not giving too much away.