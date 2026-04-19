Netflix star targeted by imposters after suspicious social media activity

Tim Matheson, who plays Doc Mullins in Virgin River, has warned fans about fake accounts pretending to be him on social media.

The 78 year old actor said people are using his name online and creating imposter profiles that are not real.

Tim recently got a lot of new attention because Virgin River is still very popular, now in its seventh season and already renewed for an eighth.

His character has become a fan favourite, which also brought more attention to him outside the show.

All of his fans, however, started noticing something odd when they saw changes and unusual activity linked to his social media.

Some even asked him about it directly, thinking something was wrong.

Matheson later cleared it up and explained that there are fake accounts using his name and he has been reporting them as they appear.

After the star’s message, fans felt relieved and continued sharing their love for his role in the series.

Tim Matheson has been in the industry for many years, starting as a child actor and later working in well known films and shows like Animal House and The West Wing.

Now, even with all the attention, he is reminding fans to be careful online and only trust real accounts.