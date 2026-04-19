 
Geo News

Justin Theroux welcomes baby with Nicole Brydon Bloom: 'We're in love'

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom tied the knot in March 2025

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 19, 2026

Justin Theroux welcomes baby with Nicole Brydon Bloom: &apos;We&apos;re in love&apos;
Justin Theroux welcomes baby with Nicole Brydon Bloom: 'We're in love'

Justin Theroux just unlocked his newest role – dad.

His wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, casually broke the internet with a soft-launch baby reveal on Instagram. The couple welcomed a baby boy – name still under wraps – and yes, the first photo is already doing numbers.

"He’s here we are so in love," Bloom captioned a black-and-white snap of Theroux holding their sleeping newborn against his chest. Minimalist. Emotional. Effective.

The oment feels very on-brand for a couple that’s kept things relatively low-key – even their baby shower back in New York at Jac’s on Bond was described as an “intimate celebration.”

"Rather than a traditional baby shower, they gathered for a more intimate celebration. It was perfect," a source shared. "Nicole looked stunning. They both seemed very happy.”

Rewind a bit, and the pregnancy reveal itself had rom-com energy.

“He was like, ‘How?!’ ” Bloom joked about telling Theroux. “And I was like, ‘Well, I can walk you through it. It was a team effort.’ ”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2025 after a whirlwind romance (and a very sparkly Italian proposal), had hinted they were ready for this next chapter.

“We weren’t entirely planning it, but we were excited to start a family.”

‘The Batman' sequel adds new cast in mystery role as buzz builds
‘The Batman' sequel adds new cast in mystery role as buzz builds
Cher returns to court over son Elijah Blue Allman financial situation
Cher returns to court over son Elijah Blue Allman financial situation
Lena Dunham discusses how young love with Jack Antonoff shaped perspective
Lena Dunham discusses how young love with Jack Antonoff shaped perspective
Ariana Grande teases new era after 'Eternal Sunshine' with cryptic video
Ariana Grande teases new era after 'Eternal Sunshine' with cryptic video
Sofia Isella details heartfelt interaction with Taylor Swift at Eras Tour
Sofia Isella details heartfelt interaction with Taylor Swift at Eras Tour
Olivia Rodrigo reveals inspiration behind first single 'Drop Dead'
Olivia Rodrigo reveals inspiration behind first single 'Drop Dead'
Did Finn Wolfhard apologise to Taylor Swift after reigniting Kanye West feud
Did Finn Wolfhard apologise to Taylor Swift after reigniting Kanye West feud
Jacob Elordi spotted calling someone special amid Kendall Jenner rumours
Jacob Elordi spotted calling someone special amid Kendall Jenner rumours