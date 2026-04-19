Justin Theroux welcomes baby with Nicole Brydon Bloom: 'We're in love'

Justin Theroux just unlocked his newest role – dad.

His wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, casually broke the internet with a soft-launch baby reveal on Instagram. The couple welcomed a baby boy – name still under wraps – and yes, the first photo is already doing numbers.

"He’s here we are so in love," Bloom captioned a black-and-white snap of Theroux holding their sleeping newborn against his chest. Minimalist. Emotional. Effective.

The oment feels very on-brand for a couple that’s kept things relatively low-key – even their baby shower back in New York at Jac’s on Bond was described as an “intimate celebration.”

"Rather than a traditional baby shower, they gathered for a more intimate celebration. It was perfect," a source shared. "Nicole looked stunning. They both seemed very happy.”

Rewind a bit, and the pregnancy reveal itself had rom-com energy.

“He was like, ‘How?!’ ” Bloom joked about telling Theroux. “And I was like, ‘Well, I can walk you through it. It was a team effort.’ ”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2025 after a whirlwind romance (and a very sparkly Italian proposal), had hinted they were ready for this next chapter.

“We weren’t entirely planning it, but we were excited to start a family.”