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Justin Bieber hugs Billie Eilish in adorable Coachella reunion, SZA joins too

Coachella 2026: Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, SZA break the internet

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 19, 2026

Justin Bieber hugs Billie Eilish in adorable Coachella reunion, SZA joins too
Justin Bieber hugs Billie Eilish in adorable Coachella reunion, SZA joins too

If Coachella had a “main character” moment this year, Justin Bieber just claimed it – with backup from some very famous friends.

Headlining weekend two of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Bieber turned his set into a full-blown surprise marathon. 

 The biggest moment? Billie Eilish getting literally pushed onstage – and immediately collapsing into laughter.

Cue chaos (the good kind).

Bieber serenaded her with One Less Lonely Girl, recreating his teenage-era classic while pulling up the original video mid-set. Yes, present –day Bieber singing with baby Bieber.

Yes, the crowd lost it.

Eilish, equal parts embarrassed and delighted, played along – making it one of those unpredictable Coachella moments people will talk about all year.

And just when it felt like the peak, in walked SZA.

The duo performed a stripped-back version of Snooze, instantly shifting the energy from playful to goosebumps.

“I love you so much,” Bieber told her – to which SZA admitted she was so nervous she did not know how to exit. (Relatable? Honestly).

The set did not stop there. Appearances from Big Sean, Sexyy Red and Dijon kept things stacked.

And across the festival? Just as chaotic. Addison Rae teamed up with Olivia Rodrigo, while Sabrina Carpenter pulled out Madonna (because why not?).

At this point, Coachella is not a festival – it’s a surprise generator with a soundtrack.

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