Charlize Theron reflects on traumatic family tragedy from teenage years

Charlize Theron talked openly about one of the most painful memories of her life.



The star shared details about the night when her mother shot and killed her father in self defence when she was just 15 years old.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Charlize described the moment in simple but emotional words, sharing that she still remembers it very clearly even after so many years.

The actress and producer continued saying that the night started like any normal evening when she and her mother returned home from a movie, only to find their house locked with heavy steel doors because of the violent environment they were living in at the time.

She recalled how fear was already part of their daily life and how things felt different that night.

While driving back home, the 50-year-old star even told her mother she felt they should leave, something she never said before.

The Monster actress went on to add that her father later broke into the house and began firing shots through the doors, creating a terrifying situation.

She and her mother hid in a bedroom, holding the door shut as bullets hit around them but somehow they were not injured.

She shared that her mother made a split second decision to protect them, which led to the tragic outcome.

Charlize said speaking about it helps her heal and also helps others feel less alone.