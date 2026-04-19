D4vd’s arrest: Major development unfolds in singer’s case

A case that shaken fans and families alike is now entering a critical phase.

The family of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez is finally speaking out following the arrest of singer D4vd (real name David Anthony Burke), who has been taken into custody on suspicion of her murder.

Two days after the arrest, her father, Jesus Rivas, shared a brief but powerful reaction: "Thank God… Justice for Celeste."

Authorities say the 21-year-old artist is currently being held without bail and is expected in court on April 20. But his legal team is pushing back hard.

“Let us be clear,” his attorneys said, “the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death."

The case itself remains deeply complex. Celeste, who had been reported missing in 2024, was later found in tragic circumstances – and investigators say key details, including the exact cause of death, are still unclear due to the condition of the remains.

Police have stated she had been deceased “for at least several weeks” before being discovered.

For her family, though, the focus is not on the legal back-and-forth – it’s on loss.

Described as a “beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend,” Celeste was laid to rest in California last year, leaving behind a grieving community still searching for answers.

Now, with a court date approaching, attention turns to what comes next – and whether this case will finally bring the clarity her family has been waiting for.