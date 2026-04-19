Hailey Bieber seals Justin Bieber love for life with new beginnings

Hailey Bieber is head to toe in love – and her new tattoo is evidence for it.

The mother-of-one showed off new ink via her Instagram Stories for husband Justin Bieber. Simply writing, “I (heart emoji) JB.” Simple. Yet effective.

Hailey has been a constant support for the Sorry singer throughout. Bieber, who returns to stage almost four years after his Justice World Tour, returned as a headliner at the Coachella Music Fest n April 11.

His 90-minute set was enough to send fans into frenzy when he pulled the mic to perform his most nostalgic number, Baby.

The event was unofficially rebranded by attendees as “Bieberchella,” reflecting the major impact of the singer’s return to the stage.

And to honour it, Hailey, in the string of snaps also shared a close-up of Baby Jack’s tiny hand – calm, cozy and resting on a blanket – revealed a delicate heart-shaped tattoo with the word “bieberchella” inside. Small detail, big reaction.

The post did not come with a long caption or explanation (very Hailey), but it did not need one. The internet did the rest – turning a quiet moment into a full-blown conversation about motherhood, memories, and yes, branding at its cutest.

The rest of her photo dump balanced both worlds: sunlit festival vibes on one side, soft, behind-the-scenes mom moments on the other. It’s that mix that made the post hit differently – less influencer, more real life.

Safe to say, “Bieberchella” might just be the most low-key headline of the weekend.