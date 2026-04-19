Cher returns to court over son Elijah Blue Allman financial situation

Cher is once again turning to the court over concerns about her son Elijah Blue Allman, saying his situation has become very worrying in many ways.

In new documents filed in Los Angeles, she has asked for emergency control over his finances, pointing to his mental health struggles, money issues and recent legal trouble.

Allman, who is 49, is said to be in a psychiatric hospital right now after being arrested twice in New Hampshire.

In the filing, it is stated that his condition has become serious, with claims that his mental health has worsened, his financial state is in bad shape and his drug dependency has reached a very difficult point.

This is not the first time Cher has tried to step in. However, she made a similar request in 2023 but things were settled the next year when Allman agreed to have a business manager.

Now, Cher says that plan was never followed.

The documents also claim that he has been spending heavily, staying in hotels and short term places, while building up large debts, including a tax amount over $200,000.

It also says he receives a monthly trust payment but struggles to manage it.

Cher is now asking the court to appoint someone to handle his finances as the case moves ahead.