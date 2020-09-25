Bafta Film Awards: Organisers announce changes after diversity row

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced multiple changes to its film awards in response to a lack of diversity at this year’s ceremony.

The organisers will be expanding the nominations for director, actor and actress categories from five to six well as expanding the outstanding British film category from six to 10 nominations to showcase more British work.

Bafta's voting will also see changes as well as the membership and campaigning processes. It comes after 2020’s awards featured no non-white actors in the four main acting categories, as well as an absence of female directors up for the nominations.

The academy announced that it would conduct a ‘careful and detailed review’ of its voting system to ensure greater representation in future.

The resulting review has led to 120 changes including an expansion of the membership to target 1,000 new members from under-represented groups.

All voters, chapters and juries will also be required to watch all films on the long-list before voting for the nominees.