Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Hollywood enraged after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 25, 2020

Hollywood enraged after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

After the decision was revealed in Breonna Taylor’s death case, celebrities turned to their social media platforms.

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron disclosed in a news conference that only one of the three officers, Brett Hankinson, involved in Louisville drug operation was indicted on the charges of wanton endangerment in the first degree.

Emmy Award-winning actor and director, Daniel Levy wrote: "Disgusted. Enraged. Heartbroken. Please contribute if you can. Justice should not be a luxury. #BreonnaTaylor."

Mandy Moore tweeted: “I don’t have the words. #BreonnaTaylor and her family deserve justice.”

Hailey Baldwin penned a note for Breonna following the verdict: “Can’t stop thinking about Breonna Taylor’s family. I’m so sorry Breonna. I’m sorry that justice wasn’t served. We’re never gonna forget the injustice.... You deserved so much better than this!”

Reese Witherspoon also paid tribute to her, writing: “Breonna Taylor was loved.

She was a daughter and a sister. She was an essential worker. She was dedicated to helping others. 2.4mi people signed a petition for her justice. She deserved that justice.”

“She was let down by our judicial system. Her family was let down. May her legacy motivate us to do more for necessary change. Remember Breonna when you VOTE this year,” she added.



More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s relationship hit the rocks over long-distance conflicts

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s relationship hit the rocks over long-distance conflicts

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their first child

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their first child
James Corden responds to claims of him replacing Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden responds to claims of him replacing Ellen DeGeneres

Prince Charles to 'hasten the end of British monarchy' if he takes the throne as King

Prince Charles to 'hasten the end of British monarchy' if he takes the throne as King
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'aren't in a rush to announce' their baby girl's name

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'aren't in a rush to announce' their baby girl's name

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson looking for properties together in LA

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson looking for properties together in LA
Brad Pitt loves seeing Nicole Poturalski defend him against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt loves seeing Nicole Poturalski defend him against Angelina Jolie

Khloe Kardashian expecting baby no.2 with Tristan Thompson? Mom Kris Jenner responds

Khloe Kardashian expecting baby no.2 with Tristan Thompson? Mom Kris Jenner responds

Machine Gun Kelly reveals he fell in love with Megan Fox at the first sight

Machine Gun Kelly reveals he fell in love with Megan Fox at the first sight
Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich call it quits only two months after engagement

Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich call it quits only two months after engagement

Bafta Film Awards: Organisers announce changes after diversity row

Bafta Film Awards: Organisers announce changes after diversity row

Latest

view all