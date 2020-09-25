Can't connect right now! retry
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s relationship hit the rocks over long-distance conflicts

Looks like the romance that got everybody drooling was short-lived after all. Only after six months of dating, singer Demi Lovato has officially ended ties with her fiancé, actor Max Ehrich.

After reports emerged regarding their split, fans couldn’t help but wonder what problems the lovebirds had been facing behind closed doors, despite their online PDA that didn’t die down until very recently.

A source spilled the tea to People magazine about the problems that had come afloat between the two, saying it all started because "Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months. They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts."

The source went on to reveal that things got serious when they both went back to their respective professional roles.

While the Sunny With A Chance actor is still in LA, Max is shooting in Atlanta for his upcoming project.

"Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard," says the insider. "He got wrapped up in [Hollywood]."

The long-distance did not make things easy for the couple and the tension between them went through the roof. With nothing else working, the hyped up romance hit a dead end.

“Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together,” the grapevine added.

While the fans are upset on the news, Demi is reportedly “doing okay” with the tragic end and hoping for it to be for the best.

