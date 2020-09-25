Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Ayesha Omar reiterates past struggles with harassment, assault

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 25, 2020

Ayesha Omar reiterates past struggles with harassment, assault

Powerhouse Ayesha Omar left the city in shock when she detailed past instances of harassment and improper conduct during an international interview.

During her Instagram interview with the BBC, Ayesha, along with a number of other prominent figureheads touched upon the rampant issue of rape and harassment within Pakistan and even dived into detail regarding the victim-blaming mentality that is heavily rooted within the crux of the culture.

The short clip began with Ayesha reiterating a number of questions that usually sprout up in people’s minds, some of which include, “What was she doing, what was she wearing, what did she say, how did she act?”

Other stars also popped up for a cameo in the video, adding how people “Blame the woman for being irresponsibly leaving her house a later hour” and constantly ask, “Well, why did you go to the market alone, why did you not cover yourself up properly?”

The featured women in the BBC clip all had one thing in common and it was there disdain towards the atrocities being inflicted upon women across the country.

The short clip featuring the actress, is part of an interview she did with director Rose McGowan. In that conversation, Omar claimed that she had finally gathered the strength to speak about what had happened to her all those years ago.

Omar admitted, "A huge powerful man, twice my age. I had just entered the industry, I was this young 23-year-old, fresh out of college, and bam, this started happening. And it went on for years."

"It wasn't a one-off incident, and I just didn't want to process it. I put in a box, and I said okay, this is happening in my life, I have to deal with it. I didn't wanna share it with anybody. I let it stay there for 15 years, and I finally spoke about it to someone two years ago."

"A friend of mine from the industry also came out with her story, and TV channels started calling me up and asking 'Do you think she's telling the truth?'"

More From Entertainment:

Peaky Blinders season 6: 'Mr Bean' actor rumoured to be playing Adolf Hitler

Peaky Blinders season 6: 'Mr Bean' actor rumoured to be playing Adolf Hitler
Amber Heard uses her picture to draw voters' attention ahead of US election

Amber Heard uses her picture to draw voters' attention ahead of US election

Buckingham Palace announces news of Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy

Buckingham Palace announces news of Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy
Mahira Khan takes a trip down memory lane with a tribute to Humsafar's Khirad

Mahira Khan takes a trip down memory lane with a tribute to Humsafar's Khirad
How Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are spending their first few days as parents

How Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are spending their first few days as parents
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s relationship hit the rocks over long-distance conflicts

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s relationship hit the rocks over long-distance conflicts

Zayn Malik introduces Gigi Hadid to Shah Rukh Khan as they watch ‘Devdas’ together

Zayn Malik introduces Gigi Hadid to Shah Rukh Khan as they watch ‘Devdas’ together
Donald Trump gave Princess Diana ‘the creeps’ with ‘unwanted’ advances

Donald Trump gave Princess Diana ‘the creeps’ with ‘unwanted’ advances

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their first child

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their first child
Prince Charles ‘sympathizes’ with Harry, Meghan Markle but is ‘too afraid’ to speak out

Prince Charles ‘sympathizes’ with Harry, Meghan Markle but is ‘too afraid’ to speak out
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: How the couple met and tried to ‘play it cool’

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: How the couple met and tried to ‘play it cool’
James Corden responds to claims of him replacing Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden responds to claims of him replacing Ellen DeGeneres

Latest

view all