Friday Sep 25 2020
Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly pictures that will make Megan Fox green with envy

Friday Sep 25, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly's much awaited album "Tickets To My Downfall" is finally out.

The Cleveland rapper's album also features a collaborative song with Halsey. 

Taking to Instagram, Halsey showered praises on MGK, saying the rapper has always been a rockstar in everything he has done whether it's acting , modeling, being an amazing father.

Taking to Instagram, Halsey showered praises on MGK, saying the rapper has always been a rockstar in everything he has done whether it's acting , modeling, being an amazing father.

Tickets to My Downfall featuring the song “Forget Me Too” is out now! The day has finally arrived that @machinegunkelly and I have a song together. I know it may seem impossible that we haven’t already done a song together, because we have been friends since the dawn of time. Believe me. It’s crazy even to us that it took so long to do it. Just seems like it’s a meant to be type of thing. And now it is. Here. And fucking SICK. I’m so proud of your reinvention Colson. You’ve always been a rockstar in everything you’ve done whether it’s acting, modeling, being an amazing father, or exploring other genres. But now you have a whole entire album full of songs that reinforce what we already know. YOU’RE PUNK AS FUCK, KID!!!!!!! Congrats!

Halsey also shared a couple of throwback pictures with Machine Gun Kelly. 



