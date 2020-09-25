Online petition against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry crosses 30,000 signatories

More than 30,000 people have launched an online petition to remove the royal titles of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The petition also calls for an end to UK funding to the couple who is currently living in the United States, after stepping down from their roles as senior royals.

"Since the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle we, the people have been shocked by the exorbitant spending of this married couple. It is said that Meghan Markle (now the Duchess of Sussex) has spent well over one million pounds (£1000000.00) on just clothes in just under one year. Britain is facing Brexit and economic hardship. Many thousands are homeless and children are going to school with no breakfast, times are undoubtedly hard for working class Brits. Yet, the taxes that we pay, is going towards an American ( not even British) woman's wardrobe allowance, also this allowance is not supporting British designers, but mega expensive designers in America, Canada, or Europe. She has shown little or no understanding of British culture, traditions or history," read the online petition on change.org.



It further said, "Meghan Markle should NOT be allowed to use the name 'Duchess', at the very least until she becomes a British Citizen. Currently, she is neither a British subject not a member of the Commonwealth. Therefore it could be argued that she has no right to the title of 'Duchess'".

