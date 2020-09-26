Karan Johar sets record straight about 2019 drug party in official statement

Karan Johar is once again clearing the air about a party that he hosted last year wherein Bollywood actors allegedly consumed drugs.

On Friday, the ace filmmaker issued an official statement slamming all media outlets slandering him over narcotics consumption by B-town starts at his home.



"No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I WOULD LIKE TO UNEQUIVOCALLY ONCE AGAIN STATE THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE, ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION OF ANY SUCH SUBSTANCE," Johar's statement read.

"In the past few days, the media has resorted to distasteful, distorted and false allegations. I hope the members of the media would exercise restraint else I will be left with no option but to legally protect my rights against this baseless attack on me," it added.

The party was attended by Bollywood bigwigs including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

