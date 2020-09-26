Can't connect right now! retry
Does Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski hate Angelina Jolie?

Nicole Poturalski, Brad Pitt’s new flame, recently dismissed speculations she ‘hates’ Angelina Jolie, the actor’s former wife.

Nicole recently turned to Instagram and responded to the claims she hates Jolie, who remained wife of Brad Pitt for two years from 2014 to 2016, saying “Happy people dont hate.”

Happy people dont hate

Commenting on her post, a fan asked Nicole "If so, then why do you & Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl,". She replied with, "Not hating anyone." The fan further added, "Louder for the people in the back...,"

Nicole responded to the fan’s comment "WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS."

Over the whole fiasco of his girlfriend commenting upon his ex, Brad Pitt has taken a step back and does not want to be dragged into any sort of drama.

According to US weekly, “At this time in his life, Brad is just happy that he has found someone that makes him feel cherished and loved."

He was not ‘angry or upset Nicole made the remarks about Happy people dont hate.”

