Duchess Sophie makes Sunday style look flawless at Sandringham

The Duchess of Edinburgh served up Sunday style inspiration as she arrived for morning mass at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate.

Sophie stepped out alongside her husband, Prince Edward, waving to well‑wishers in a chic neutral outfit that was equal parts classic and clever.

Sophie’s oatmeal-hued wool coat featured a flattering tie-waist and crossover collar, its shin-grazing length offering a polished silhouette.

Peeking from beneath was a paisley printed dress, adding a subtle pop of pattern to the neutral palette.

The ensemble was perfectly anchored by camel suede knee-high boots, their block heel and pointed toe complementing a statement Jane Taylor ‘Maria’ fedora adorned with ribbon bows the largest hat we’ve seen the Duchess wear this season.

The felt design, along with her wool coat and suede boots, not only looked luxe but kept her warm in the chilly Norfolk morning.

Known for her impeccable style, Sophie has consistently balanced modern trends with classic British tailoring, making her a fashion role model for women across the country.