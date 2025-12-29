Adam Peaty's heartbroken mum breaks silence after missing son's wedding

Adam Peaty's heartbroken mother seen for first time since son's wedding

Adam Peaty's heartbroken mother, Caroline, was seen for the first time since her son married his wife Holly Ramsay without her in attendance.

The couple, who became engaged in September, 12, 2024, said 'I do' on December, 27 at Bath Abbey.

After deciding against attending the ceremony uninvited, Caroline was seen visiting her own mother, Mavis, on Sunday.

It comes after Caroline revealed to the DailyMail that she has been left shattered over missing her son's big day, saying the couple have hurt her deeply.

Caroline looked downcast as she left her family home in Staffordshire, hours after her husband Mark was also seen out and about.

Her appearance came after it was revealed that Mark had been invited to the wedding on one condition: he would have to sit it in the back row.

From Adam's side, his younger sister Bethany is the only member who believed to have remain close following the family fallout.

Bethany joined Holly's sisters, Tilly and Megan, as they led the bridal party at the couple's wedding on Saturday.

A family source told The Sun on Sunday: 'Frankly, it's disgusting that it went ahead without Adam reaching out to his mum and dad beforehand.'

The insider continued: 'It was a difficult day for Caroline and Mark, so the family spent the evening together. Caroline got upset as soon as she saw the photographs from the wedding.

'For him to turn around and tell Beth that his dad could come and sit at the back of the church is awful. Mark was told he could sit behind plus-ones — who Adam has probably never even seen or spoken to.'

Meanwhile Adam's mum Caroline said she is trying to stay upbeat and positive but, in truth, her heart is breaking.