Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Sep 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla contracts coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 26, 2020

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla. — Geo.tv/Files 

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, as the country eases virus curbs.

Mandviwalla, in a tweet, said: "I have tested positive [for] COVID[-]19 and [have] isolated myself at home as per advice by medics."

"I request all friends and family who have recently met me [to] quarantine also. I need your prayers and blessings in this crucial time," he added.

Read more: Sindh's energy minister Imtiaz Shaikh contracts coronavirus

Mandviwalla is the latest among several mainstream politicians to have contracted the virus.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid tested positive and recovered earlier this year.

Pakistan has registered nearly 310,000 coronavirus infections, with 6,451 deaths from the pandemic. 

More From Pakistan:

Sindh's private schools to allow parents to pay fees in instalments

Sindh's private schools to allow parents to pay fees in instalments
Pakistan chosen to join WEF's Champions for Nature community

Pakistan chosen to join WEF's Champions for Nature community
Nawaz should share agenda of calls he made to Modi from outside Pakistan: Rashid

Nawaz should share agenda of calls he made to Modi from outside Pakistan: Rashid
Jammu and Kashmir never was an Indian territory, never will be: Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir never was an Indian territory, never will be: Pakistan
Senior Geo News reporter Riaz Shakir passes away in Lahore

Senior Geo News reporter Riaz Shakir passes away in Lahore
PM Imran Khan urges for reduction in violence in call with Afghan president

PM Imran Khan urges for reduction in violence in call with Afghan president
PM Imran Khan praises Hammad Azhar as a 'rising star'

PM Imran Khan praises Hammad Azhar as a 'rising star'
Apps like TikTok harming society's values, should be blocked: PM Imran Khan

Apps like TikTok harming society's values, should be blocked: PM Imran Khan
Agents looting PIA passengers going to Saudi Arabia with impunity: report

Agents looting PIA passengers going to Saudi Arabia with impunity: report
Opposition wants to drive a wedge between govt and army: PM Imran

Opposition wants to drive a wedge between govt and army: PM Imran
Pakistanis can now travel to Saudi Arabia without any restrictions: FO

Pakistanis can now travel to Saudi Arabia without any restrictions: FO
Proud of being 'army's spokesperson': Sheikh Rashid

Proud of being 'army's spokesperson': Sheikh Rashid

Latest

view all