Saturday Sep 26 2020
Prince Harry asked to 'stand up to Meghan Markle' following political controversy

Saturday Sep 26, 2020

Prince Harry asked to 'stand up to Meghan Markle' following political controversy

The heat has been dropping atop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently, so much so that enraged royal fans have turned to Prince Harry and have started demanding for him to ‘stand up to’ his wife Meghan Markle and call her off her political ambitions.

Royal commentators Dan Wootton and Dawn Neesom also touched upon this raging request during a conversation with talkRADIO and argued that the couple should not steer towards politics in such unsettling times.

Mr Wootton was quoted saying, "I say that for the moment Prince Harry remains the obedient, nodding wannabe first man. He is chipping in on Meghan Markle's pet projects with perfectly scripted woke-ism British princely charm.”

"But what happens when Prince Harry actually stands up to Meghan for the first time? What happens when Harry says no Meghan I am actually going to put the sanctity of the institution that I was brought up in first? I actually shudder to think what would happen because I can't imagine Meghan would take it very well."

Ms Neesom also chimed in with her own two cents but admitted that she does not think Prince Harry will ever go against his wife. "Do you think it is going to happen, Dan? He is never going to stand up to her, he is the very definition of a henpecked husband. I never wanted to say this and I wanted to think it was six of one and half a dozen of the other."

