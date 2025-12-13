Nicholas Galitzine reveals how ‘hard' it was for him to bulk up as ‘He-Man'

Nicholas Galitzine's 'Masters of the Universe' is set to release on June 5, 2026

The Idea of You famed Nicholas Galitzine will be playing an unusual role in the upcoming film, Masters of the Universe.

He is all set to play the strongest man of the universe “He-Man” in the upcoming film.

Nicholas has revealed that bulking up for the role was the "hardest thing" he has ever done, but he still enjoyed the process of doing it.

"It's the hardest thing I've ever done; it was a daily challenge. But there is something incredibly empowering about committing to something so heavily.”

The 31-year-old stated that he had never done anything as challenging as preparing for the superhero role.

He told PEOPLE, "I've never had a challenge like that before, which really every single day you have to wake up and you can see the peak of the mountain vaguely, but especially when you're bulking. I think it would be insincere for me to say that it was easy."

He even confessed that he faced issues of "body dysmorphia" during the physical transformation.

Galitzine admitted that he used to judge himself while lying on the bed with things like "You don't recognise yourself, you don't fit in any of your clothes anymore."

No matter how much changes he had to make for the He-Man, he still feels grateful to have received this opportunity.

Masters of the Universe is scheduled to release on June 5, 2026.