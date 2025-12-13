'Stuart Little': Bombshell claim sends fans into frenzy

'Stuart Little' 1999 film was inspired by E.B. White's 1945 children's book

Social media erupted this week after readers rediscovered a surprising detail about E.B. White's 1945 children's classic Stuart Little.

An X (formerly Twitter) user made bombshell claim that the titular character was not actually a mouse, but a human child born with mouse-like features

The revelation left the fans stunned.

Many of the social media platform users only knew Stuart through the 1999 film adaptation and its sequels.

In the movie the character which is voiced by Michael J. Fox is portrayed as a talking mouse adopted by the Little family.

However, in White’s original novel, Stuart is described as Mrs. Little’s second son, born “not much bigger than a mouse” with a sharp nose, whiskers, and a tail.

Netizens were quick to share their shock.

“That's just not right. Not right at all. No, sirree, Bob,” one responded.

Second wrote, “All those mouse shenanigans were human shenanigans??”

Another even joked, “Finding out Stuart Little is actually a tiny human that just looks like a mouse feels less ‘children’s book’ and more the family made a deal with something and agreed to raise whatever showed up.”

Reportedly, this detail has upset many readers since the release of the book.

Melissa Sweet wrote about famed librarian Anne Carroll Moore that she penned a 14-page letter urging White note to publish the story, calling Stuart's 'monstrous birth' too confusing for children.

White took action and replaced Stuart's arrival from being 'born' to simply 'arrived', softening the language in the following editions.

The shocking revelation reminds one of the Sanrio's confirmation that Hello Kitty is not a cat but a little girl, or Disney's clarification that Goofy is not technically a dog.