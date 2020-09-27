Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Sep 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Govt to take final decision about resuming primary classes on Sept 29: Shafqat Mahmood

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

The government had earlier announced that primary classes will resume in schools from September 30 pending a final decision by the NCOC. Photo: file

LAHORE: The federal government will take a final decision on September 29 on whether or not primary classes should be resumed, said Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday.

Speaking at the National College of Arts (NCA), the minister said that a final decision with regard to resuming classes for grades 1-5 will be taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday.

Read more: All educational institutions cannot be closed if COVID-19 persists for a year: Shafqat

The government had earlier announced that primary classes will resume in schools from September 30 pending a final decision by the NCOC. Speaking on the pandemic, Mahmood said that the government was conducting 30,000 COVID-19 tests across the country on a daily basis, most of which were taking place in schools. 

The minister stressed on the academic loss caused to children as a result of the six-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that it was necessary to continue the academic year.

'Opposition does not enjoy public support'

The minister, responding to a question, said that the opposition does not enjoy public support, adding that the PML-N and the PPP have been exposed over the last couple of years.

Terming PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif’s recent statements hypocrisy, he said that on the one hand, he while sitting in London is criticizing the state institutions while on the other his people, on their own request, are meeting the military leadership.

Speaking about the rising prices of food and other items, Mahmood said that the government was striving to bring inflation down, stating that economic indicators of the country were looking positive.

Earlier, Shafqat chaired the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of the NCA in which NCA Principal Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri briefed him about the academic and administrative matters of the college.

He said that the NCA will soon be awarded with the status of a university as work on the legislation required to do so was underway. 

More From Pakistan:

Over 2,100 kilos of hash stashed in Pasni mountains seized by Pakistan Coast Guards

Over 2,100 kilos of hash stashed in Pasni mountains seized by Pakistan Coast Guards
Faisalabad Police form committee to probe Tallal Chaudry incident

Faisalabad Police form committee to probe Tallal Chaudry incident
Residents evacuated from three-storey Karachi building after it tilts to dangerous level

Residents evacuated from three-storey Karachi building after it tilts to dangerous level
Ambassador Munir Akram censures Modi for his silence on ‘international issues’ in UN

Ambassador Munir Akram censures Modi for his silence on ‘international issues’ in UN
Abandoning Afghanistan peace process for any reason would be 'a great travesty': PM Imran Khan

Abandoning Afghanistan peace process for any reason would be 'a great travesty': PM Imran Khan
Federal govt blaming Sindh for Karachi gas shortage to hide its own incompetency: Murad

Federal govt blaming Sindh for Karachi gas shortage to hide its own incompetency: Murad
Threat of full-scale war with India exists, says DG ISPR

Threat of full-scale war with India exists, says DG ISPR
15 killed as van overturns, catches fire on Super Highway near Karachi

15 killed as van overturns, catches fire on Super Highway near Karachi
Soldier martyred as Indian army resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC: ISPR

Soldier martyred as Indian army resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC: ISPR
Shehbaz Sharif says does not seek confrontation, believes in reconciliation

Shehbaz Sharif says does not seek confrontation, believes in reconciliation
Nawaz's 'language' similar to MQM's Altaf: Fawad Chaudhry

Nawaz's 'language' similar to MQM's Altaf: Fawad Chaudhry
Balochistan to propose extending primary schools closure amid virus surge

Balochistan to propose extending primary schools closure amid virus surge

Latest

view all