Govt to take final decision about resuming primary classes on Sept 29: Shafqat Mahmood

LAHORE: The federal government will take a final decision on September 29 on whether or not primary classes should be resumed, said Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday.



Speaking at the National College of Arts (NCA), the minister said that a final decision with regard to resuming classes for grades 1-5 will be taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday.



The government had earlier announced that primary classes will resume in schools from September 30 pending a final decision by the NCOC. Speaking on the pandemic, Mahmood said that the government was conducting 30,000 COVID-19 tests across the country on a daily basis, most of which were taking place in schools.



The minister stressed on the academic loss caused to children as a result of the six-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that it was necessary to continue the academic year.



'Opposition does not enjoy public support'

The minister, responding to a question, said that the opposition does not enjoy public support, adding that the PML-N and the PPP have been exposed over the last couple of years.

Terming PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif’s recent statements hypocrisy, he said that on the one hand, he while sitting in London is criticizing the state institutions while on the other his people, on their own request, are meeting the military leadership. Speaking about the rising prices of food and other items, Mahmood said that the government was striving to bring inflation down, stating that economic indicators of the country were looking positive.



Earlier, Shafqat chaired the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of the NCA in which NCA Principal Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri briefed him about the academic and administrative matters of the college.

He said that the NCA will soon be awarded with the status of a university as work on the legislation required to do so was underway.

