Kylie Jenner not impressed with Kim Kardashian’s ‘Babies at Benihana’ family photo

Sunday Sep 27 2020
US reality TV star and make up mogul Kylie Jenner was not much impressed with an adorable throwback family photo, Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram.

Kim and her sisters Kylie, Khloe and Kendall Jenner looked unrecognizable the photo.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared a lovely throwback picture with her sisters with caption “Babies at Benihana.”

Babies at Benihana

In the dazzling photo, Kim could be seen flashing her smiles at the camera as her sisters surround her and pose while out at dinner.

The fans of the reality TV star flooded the comments section to note how 'unrecognizable' the famous siblings look.

However, Kim’s younger sister Kylie 23 dropped a comment and asked her to delete this post immediately.

She wrote, “delete this immediately.”

Responding to it, the mother of four commented, “Should I diddy crop you out?”

