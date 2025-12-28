Bill Skarsgård opens about hardwork behind the voice of Pennywise in 'It'

Bill Skarsgård reprised his iconic Pennywise in HBO series 'Welcome to Derry'

Bill Skarsgård has finally shared about how he managed to bring out the voice of Pennywise in the It series.

The Swedish actor grew popular for his fantastic depiction of Pennywise the dancing clown in Andy Muschietti’s films and new HBO Max series Welcome to Derry.

Bill revealed that initially the voice started out with a laugh, but with some panic attacks and a little bit of cry.

He told Variety in an interview, “The voice for me sort of started out with a laugh.”

“I was playing around with a laugh, but on the verge of a panic attack and crying at the same time. When I started doing it just by myself, I started to creep myself out.”

The Nosferatu actor also opened that he once took help of soda to get into the character of Pennywise as it led him to burping and stomachache.

The 35-year-old wanted to create his own rendition of the dancing clown. Bill really loved exploring different things to bring out the perfect voice.

“It’s almost like there are glitches in the interpretation of it. I thought that was a fun thing to explore.”

John Wick star continued, “So there was the wall-eyed look and at times it seems like Pennywise disappears altogether, he shuts down and freezes in a moment and he’s lost.