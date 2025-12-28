King Charles sends nod to David Beckham, Victoria amid family feud

King Charles seems to be experiencing déjà vu as David Beckham and Victoria have found themselves at odds with their son, Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz.

The Beckhams hold a special position with the monarch especially since the former England football captain received his knighthood this year. David had already been working closely with the King in his capacity as the ambassador for the King’s Foundation.

While this had been a spectacular year of achievement for David and Victoria, it also had heartbreak for them as their eldest estranged himself from the family. Charles is very well acquainted with the situation since he himself had been in tense ties with his son Prince Harry over the past few years, following his royal exit.

As the King’s Foundation released his yearly rundown, marking 35 years of the organisation, the timing of the release coincided with the Beckham family drama. It was notable how much coverage David and Victoria had received in the brief clip, a sign of solidarity, perhaps.

“What a year,” the caption read. “Look back at our 2025 King’s Foundation highlights as we celebrated 35 years of building sustainable communities and transforming lives.”

It added, “Here’s to lots of exciting things to come in 2026”.

Following Brooklyn’s marriage to American actress Nicola Peltz, a simmering feud has now formed into a full rift over the years. In the latest update, Brooklyn, according to his brother Cruz, blocked his entire family on social media before Christmas.

He also hasn’t been on speaking terms with his family, including his siblings, which many fans have begun dubbing it as ‘Prince Harry and Meghan 2.0’.