Kanye West confirms new album is on the way

Kanye West sent fans into a frenzy with a new album update.

The controversial rapper announced that new music is on the way during his surprise appearance at a comedy show by Deon Cole at the Hollywood Improv.

On Saturday night, December 27, the Chicago-born musician and record producer briefly stepped onstage to break the news after Cole invited him.

After the show, the comedian shared a video from the night, with a caption that read, “About last night. What a great time. Laughter & love wins again. Hollywood improv.”

In the video, Cole introduces the Heartless singer as “a good friend,” thanking him for attending the show.

After confirming that he enjoyed the gig, the Grammy-winner laughs as Cole pokes fun at his famously restrained reactions.

Their banter eventually led Cole to ask what fans could expect next from the artist.

"You got anything we could look out for?" he asked. "No music, no shirts or sweaters or some boots?"

West responds without elaboration, "New album," erupting the audience into loud cheers from the room.

This is not the only unannounced appearance the Runaway singer made this year. Back in November, Ye also popped up during Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus show in Japan.

In a fan-captured clip West pulled off his mask mid-show to roaring applause before launching into his 2007 anthem, Can’t Tell Me Nothing, at the Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa on November 8.

In addition, West also has an album BULLY in the pipeline. Initially announced for North West's birthday June 15, it has been pushed to January 30, 2026, after a chaotic series of multiple delays.