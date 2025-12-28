Travis Kelce's teammates express sadness over retirement rumours

Travis Kelce fans await important decision after playoff elimination

Travis Kelce’s fans and teammates all seem to be holding their breath for the decision about his retirement as he has been inconclusive with his responses in interviews.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end has officially completed his contract, but he could decide to extend it if he were to come back for a final season.

However, sports experts have been claiming that the NFL star’s best games are seemingly behind him at this point, and he could potentially build another career.

Still, Kelce’s teammate Chris Jones wishes he would come back for another year.

Talking to the press on Thursday, December 25, the defensive tackle said, “I hope not, man,” when asked about the tight end’s retirement.

He continued, “We have just been through so much together, and Travis has been a pivotal part of this offense for so long, and he’s been like a brother … I hope this isn’t the last year. I hope he gives it one more year. Just one more.”

Jones and Kelce last played with the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day and were defeated once again, after already losing the chance to play Super Bowl at their previous game.

The star athlete’s fiancée, Taylor Swift, and mom Donna Kelce were seen supporting him throughout the emotional game and exchanged tense glances.