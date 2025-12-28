Kylie Jenner's mom Kris gives strong approval to Timothee Chalamet

Kris Jenner sends love to daughter Kylie’s boyfriend Timothee Chalamet after Christmas party

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have her mom, Kris Jenner’s, blessings for their relationship as she publicly showed him support.

The 70-year-old matriarch has also turned into a fan of the award-winning actor and shared a glowing review of his new release, Marty Supreme.

The Kardashians star posted a picture of a red merch jacket, which she had been gifted, and wrote, “greatest movie ever,” tagging the Dune actor, 30.

Kris is not the first of the Kardashian-Jenners to sport the Marty Supreme jacket, but previously, Kendall Jenner, their friends, Hailey and Justin Bieber, as well as Kylie herself, have all worn the movie merch out in public.

The momager’s supportive message came after the Beautiful Boy star celebrated Christmas with her girlfriend’s family.

In the Khy founder’s social media posts, Timothee’s name was included in the gingerbread family house they had created.

A Complete Unknown star and Kylie have been together for more than two years, and insiders have shared that their families have intermingled and all of them really like spending time together.

Timothee has reportedly gotten close to Kylie’s kids – Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, and the kids like to hang around the Oscar contender.