Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich knew about breakup beforehand: ‘He is lying’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé Max Ehrich recently addressed their split publicly and claimed that he found out about the engagement being called off through a tabloid.

Reports have now emerged, stating that the actor was reportedly lying about not being aware of the breakup before it hit the headlines.

A source spilled to E! News, saying: “He is lying. Demi did tell him beforehand.”

The insider further revealed that Max was "just trying to stay relevant. Her family thinks he is crazy and is so relieved she has taken this step."

Earlier, Ehrich broke his silence over the split as he took to Instagram, saying he found out that the relationship over in the least expected way.

"Imagine finding out to the status of your relationship through a tabloid while your in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a pastor in a Christian church whose intention of the film is to help people. God bless [sic]," Ehrich's post read.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William told Prince Harry that Princess Diana ‘would’ve been proud of him’

Prince William told Prince Harry that Princess Diana ‘would’ve been proud of him’

BLACKPINK’s Rosé opens up about her international fame: ‘people are more accepting’

BLACKPINK’s Rosé opens up about her international fame: ‘people are more accepting’
Prince Charles wants to get rid of senior royal family members to save monarchy

Prince Charles wants to get rid of senior royal family members to save monarchy

‘Prince Harry should stop being Meghan Markle’s obedient wannabe husband’: royal expert

‘Prince Harry should stop being Meghan Markle’s obedient wannabe husband’: royal expert
Kate Middleton’s latest picture fuels pregnancy speculations

Kate Middleton’s latest picture fuels pregnancy speculations
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were supposed to play Jack and Rose in ‘Titanic’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were supposed to play Jack and Rose in ‘Titanic’

Ayesha Omar’s latest dance video breaks the internet

Ayesha Omar’s latest dance video breaks the internet
Liam Payne buries the hatchet with Zayn Malik and gives a shout-out to his new song

Liam Payne buries the hatchet with Zayn Malik and gives a shout-out to his new song
'The Suicide Squad' actor Sean Gunn talks about Weasel's 'nasty' scene from BTS clip

'The Suicide Squad' actor Sean Gunn talks about Weasel's 'nasty' scene from BTS clip
Former heavy metal guitarist for ‘Trivium’ Brent Young passes away

Former heavy metal guitarist for ‘Trivium’ Brent Young passes away
Kylie Jenner not impressed with Kim Kardashian’s ‘Babies at Benihana’ family photo

Kylie Jenner not impressed with Kim Kardashian’s ‘Babies at Benihana’ family photo
How much would Buckingham Palace sell for if it ever hits the market?

How much would Buckingham Palace sell for if it ever hits the market?

Latest

view all