Kim Kardashian shares Christmas photos with North West after party drama

Kim Kardashian shared a stunning portrait of her four children in memorable Christmas snaps.

It comes after the 45-year-old SKIMS founder raised eyebrows over the absence of her eldest daughter, North West, from photos of her Christmas Eve party.

The Kardashian star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the adorable images, which were taken before attending the family's annual Christmas Eve bash.

The reality star shares North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six, with West with her ex husband Kanye West.

Kim glammed up in a vintage Mugler outfit for the evening while joined by her children as they posed in front of trees flocked with snow inside her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion.

Kardashian's four children also followed a monochromatic color scheme for the night, donning all-black outfits.

North appeared in one snap before stepping out of another, with the media personality posing alongside her three youngest children.

It also comes after North West, who is now on Instagram, shared a sneak peek into her bond with her stepmom, Bianca Censori.

The 12-year-old re-shared an Instagram Story featuring the Australian architect and herself, facetiming rapper Babyxosa.