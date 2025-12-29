Adam Peaty 'in tears' as Holly Ramsay walks down the aisle

Adam Peaty was moved to tears when Holly Ramsay walked down the aisle at their wedding ceremony

Adam Peaty was moved to tears when Holly Ramsay walked down the aisle at their wedding ceremony on December, 27, at Bath Abbey, his close friend and showbiz friend Sara Davies has revealed.

The Olympic swimmer, 30, and his blushing bride, 25, appeared in high spirits as they made a grand exit after their lavish wedding, which reportedly sparked nasty feud and tore Adam's family apart.

Among the star-studded guest list which includes 200 attendees, was Sir David, 50, his wife, Victoria Beckham, 51, as well as their children, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.

Dragon's Den star Sara, 41, was among the celebrity guests, having formed a friendship with Adam when they both appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

While Sara has yet to upload any pictures of the couple, she did post a sweet message to Adam on Instagram on Sunday and shared photos of the pair together.

She sweetly said: 'Yesterday I had the privilege of being at this amazing man's wedding - and it also gave me a moment to reflect on how lucky I've been to have him in my life over the past four years.

'From the first day we met on Strictly, we've been firm friends, and it was a real honour to sit in Bath Abbey and watch him get emotional as the love of his life walked down the aisle.

'It was such a special day. Simon and I had the best time, the service was beautiful - and I'm sure you'll not be surprised to hear me say, it was hands down the best wedding food I've ever had.

'Wishing my wonderful friend and his gorgeous bride a lifetime of happiness together.'

She also shared a series of snaps from their Strictly days together.

She posted additional pictures from the ceremony to her Instagram Stories, where she reunited with fellow Strictly star Dan Walker.

She was joined by her husband Simon and wore a blue and black flower patterned dress.