Dua Lipa celebrates love, family and success in Instagram recap

Dua Lipa looked thrilled to ring in 2026 as she reminisced about the past 12 months in a sweet post shared on Instagram.

The Albanian pop star, who spent the festive period along with her fiancé, Callum Turner, shared a round-up of snaps from 2025 on Sunday, including a photo of her dazzling £25,000 engagement ring from her partner.

The Dance The Night, star, 31, declared that life 'just keeps getting better' as she posed with actor Callum and looked as loved-up as ever.

At one point, she was seen cosying up to her 35-year-old partner while showing off her gorgeous diamond ring, set on a stylish thick gold band.

Other snaps in the album showed Dua posing behind the scenes of her Radial Optimism tour with her dancers, as well as celebrating her birthday.

She wrote in the caption alongside her slew of snaps: 'some thaaangs from 2024 into a 2025 round up ~ i feel like this year has been v well documented so here's some stuff I don't think i've posted??? 'or maybe (probably) I have but pretend you haven't seen it. READY FOR 2026 - IT JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER!!!!!'

Dua and Callum first started dating in January 2024, and the couple confirmed they were engaged in June this year.

It comes after Dua shared sneak peek into her Christmas festivities during a family gathering, posting snaps featuring her partner, her parents Anesa and Dukagjin, as well as her younger siblings Rina and Gjin.

Callum's mother, Rosemary was also included in the festivities.