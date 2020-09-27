Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 27 2020
Prince William told Prince Harry that Princess Diana ‘would’ve been proud of him’

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has faced quite a lot of blows, especially after the former’s exit from the British royal family.

During their time apart, reports have revealed that the Duke of Cambridge penned a heartbreaking letter for his younger brother, while they were separated with Harry on a royal tour in 2009.

Prince Harry had told the Daily Telegraph that he had received a touching letter from William during his 10-week tour amidst battle in Helmand province where he fought for his country.

William had written, as per reports, that their late mother, Princess Diana "would have been proud of him.”

Princess Diana’s death hasn’t been addressed by the Duke of Sussex that frequently. He had earlier spoken about in 2017 during a conversation with Bryony Gordon, Harry said he spent 20 years not thinking about the death of his mother until he reached his late 20s, when he had a complete breakdown.

"I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well,” he said.

"I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and all sorts of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle,” he added.

