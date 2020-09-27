Can't connect right now! retry
Meet Turkish actor who played Sadettin Köpek in Ertugrul

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

Turkish actor Murat Garipagaoglu played the powerful character of Amir Sadettin Köpek in popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actor won praises from millions of people across the world for his stellar performance as the administrator of  Seljuq Sultan Alā ad-Dīn Kayqubād.

Garipagaoglu's played one of the main characters in the season tow, three and four of the TV series which is also being aired by Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing.

PTV is airing the series on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Here is a collection of Murat Garipagaoglu's real life pictures 









