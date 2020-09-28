Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 28 2020
Henry Cavill reveals he would love to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Henry Cavill - who won hearts as Superman - has revealed that he would love to replace Daniel Craig as the iconic character, sating it would be a 'very exciting' opportunity.

The 37-year-old actor - who previously auditioned for the coveted role - revealed: "At this stage, it's all up in the air. We'll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting".

In conversation with a magazine, he said: "If Barbara [Broccoli] and [producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity."

Meanwhile, the actor recently revealed he won't be doing any "additional filming" for the 'Justice League'.

The Hollywood star essayed 'Superman' in the 2017 film and though original director Zack Snyder - who departed the film and was replaced by Joss Whedon - is currently working on his own four-episode limited series based on his vision for the project, the 'Death on the Nile' star has confirmed he isn't needed for reshoots.

He said: "Not shooting anything additional. No. It's all stuff that has been already done."

Henry is also curious to see what the new version of the tale will look like, saying: "Obviously I don't know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now a different length of movie and whatever may happen in post-production."

