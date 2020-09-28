Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake welcomed their second baby ‘secretly’, confirms Lance Bass

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake welcome their second baby ‘secretly’

Hollywood celebrity couple Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel had welcomed their second baby secretly, Lance Bass has confirmed.



The news comes months after speculations that the celebrity couple had welcomed their second baby.

Justin Timberlake's former fellow NSYNC group member, Lance Bass has confirmed to ET that the couple welcomed their second child earlier this year.

Bass said: "The baby is cute of course, it's Justin and Jessica!"

However, he did not confirm the gender of the child.

Jessica and Timberlake are already parents to Silas, five-year-old son.

Justin Timberlake and Biel, who had been out of the public eye for a couple of months, have yet to share good news themselves.