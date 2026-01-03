Zara Larsson already has a ‘spot' for Grammy award

Zara Larsson has Grammy spot planned

Zara Larsson is having a defining moment in her career, and it’s one she’s been working toward for years.

The Swedish pop star has earned her first-ever Grammy nomination, a milestone that arrives as her music continues to reach new heights.

Her third studio album, Midnight Sun, released in September, has been widely praised, and its title track has now landed a nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the recognition, Larsson didn’t hide how meaningful the moment feels.

“I just feel very seen. I feel very validated in my artistic direction,” she said, reflecting on what the nomination represents after years of dedication and growth.

For Larsson, the honour goes beyond trophies and headlines.

She described a Grammy as a symbol of respect from fellow creatives in the industry, emphasizing that it’s voted on by people who truly understand the craft.

The singer admitted that while the nomination feels surreal, she also had confidence in the song from the very beginning.

“I had so much faith and confidence in the whole record, but specifically Midnight Sun,” she shared, explaining how the track immediately stood out once it was written.

The project, from the music to the visuals and overall world-building, felt deeply personal to her, which makes this first nomination even more special.

Larsson also revealed that she’s already imagined where the award would live if she takes one home.

“Even if you just have one, you are a Grammy-winning artist forever. And I have a perfect spot for it on my bookshelf,” she said with a smile.

When asked if she truly has a plan, she confirmed, “Yes. I do have a plan. I know exactly where it would go.”

As Midnight Sun continues to gain momentum and industry recognition, Larsson’s Grammy nod marks a major turning point.

It’s a moment that not only celebrates one successful song, but also affirms her creative vision and place among today’s leading pop artists.