Katie Price joins Princess Andre's realty series in shock return

Katie Price has given her millions of fans a surprise by making an appearance in her daughter Princess Andre's reality show.

It comes after Katie previously alleged she was banned from appearing.

The former glamour model will now share the screen with her daughter for the first time and has already started filming.

Sources have claimed that both Peter Andre and Katie have been involved in the new series.

Katie has been filming some scenes for the new series of The Princess Diaries," a source said.

They went on to tell The Sun: 'She will appear on various video calls with her daughter, like on FaceTime and stuff, so she will have a presence in the upcoming episodes.

'It's quite the turnaround as Katie was banned from appearing last time around, but she is a huge part of Princess's life, and both Princess and Kate wanted her mum to be in the show.'

Last year, Katie told fans she was "not allowed" to be on the show. It was reported that Katie, who is no stranger to reality TV, had been left "very hurt" having not been asked to film alongside her daughter.