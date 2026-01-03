Holly Ramsay's wedding photo sparks fresh family drama

Gordon failed to mention his new in-laws in social media comment as he shared a gushing post

Holly Ramsay made it clear who she considers family by writing 'our people' beneath a family photo from her wedding to Adam Peaty on Friday despite his parents' absence.

Following her grand yet dramatic wedding to husband Adam Peaty on Saturday, birthday girl Holly ditched the ongoing festivities to jet off on her honeymoon just two days after their nuptials.

For those unfamiliar, the Olympian, 31, tied the knot with influencer Holly, 25, at Bath Abbey on December 27.

Amid the drama chef Gordon, 59, also failed to mention his new in-laws in social media comment as he shared a gushing post.

Following the celebrations, Holly shared a series of glossy photos from their shoot with Vogue magazine to Instagram - in which the Peaty's were excluded once again.

Holly re-shared the photos from her big day and captioned to update 'Our people' as she posed alongside her mum Tana, and sisters Tilly and Megan, in matching red Victoria Beckham gowns.

Commenting on one Vogue snap snap of the newlyweds, Gordon said: 'Perfect wedding and such wonderful guests to witness your beautiful wedding congratulations to you both'.

Bethany added: 'The most amazing day! you looked absolutely amazing xxx'

Adam’s sister, Bethany was the only member of his family invited to the nuptials and was pictured smiling beside them.