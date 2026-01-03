Henry Winkler shares retirement plan

Henry Winkler on retirement

Henry Winkler is making it clear that retirement is nowhere on his horizon.

With an onscreen career that has stretched across more than five decades, the beloved actor says he’s still working at full speed and has no plans to step away anytime soon.

Speaking on the IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson podcast, the 80-year-old addressed the question he hears most often these days.

“People keep asking me am I gonna retire, or, ‘Have you retired?’ And I think that is the furthest thing from my imagination,” Winkler said.

He explained that staying active is not just a choice, but something that feels essential to him.

“I’m very grateful,” he added, noting that he currently “works a lot” and is juggling “several jobs,” including his History Channel series Hazardous History.

For Winkler, the idea of slowing down feels more harmful than helpful.

Reflecting on the possibility of retiring, he shared, “You know, I just think that it is deadly.”

He went on to say he’ll only consider stepping back when he’s no longer able to do the work he loves, explaining that he would retire only when he’s “not able to [act] again, more.”

His continued momentum backs that statement up.

After earning his first Primetime Emmy Award in 2018 for his role on HBO’s Barry, Winkler received three more Emmy nominations for the same performance, proving that his later-career work is resonating just as strongly as his early successes.

Looking ahead, Winkler shows no signs of easing up.

He’ll next appear in Normal, directed by Ben Wheatley, alongside Bob Odenkirk and Lena Headey.

The film is set for release on April 17.

Beyond acting, he’s also continuing his long-running work as an author. In May 2025, Winkler and his writing partner Lynn Oliver released their 40th children’s book, Detective Duck: The Mystery at Emerald Pond.

For Winkler, staying creative, busy and curious seems to be the key. Retirement, at least for now, simply isn’t part of the plan.