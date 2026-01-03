Hailee Steinfeld shares a peek at baby bump in new picture

Hailee Steinfeld shares new pregnancy snap

Hailee Steinfeld is offering a quiet and personal glimpse into this new chapter of her life as she settles into pregnancy, sharing a sweet peek at her growing baby bump with fans.

The actress and singer, who revealed last month that she is expecting her first child, posted a handful of new photos in her Substack newsletter on Friday, Jan. 2, reflecting on her holiday season.

Among the photos was a subtle yet meaningful snapshot of Steinfeld’s shadow, where her growing belly was clearly visible.

Adding to the moment, a piece of artwork reading Mothers Are Underrated appeared just above her silhouette, framing the photo with a thoughtful message.

The picture offered a calm, intimate look at how the Hawkeye actress is embracing motherhood in her own understated way.

Steinfeld also shared another festive detail from her holidays: a photo of her Christmas tree decorated with a tiny butter-yellow onesie tucked among the branches.

The baby outfit featured red embroidery across the front that read “Baby Beau,” a small but touching nod to what’s ahead for the couple.

The pregnancy news was first shared in December through Steinfeld’s Substack newsletter, where she marked her 29th birthday by highlighting 29 favorite moments from the past year.

Shortly after, she and her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, made the announcement public with a joint Instagram post featuring the same video.

Allen kept his response simple but heartfelt, commenting, “I love you.”

Following the announcement, Allen opened up about the moment with the Associated Press, sharing his emotions about becoming a father for the first time.

“It just kind of came about,” he said of Steinfeld’s reveal video, adding that he was “overjoyed, absolutely overjoyed” about the pregnancy.

Steinfeld and Allen were first linked in May 2023, got engaged on Nov. 22, 2024, and later tied the knot on May 31 in Santa Barbara, California.

As they prepare to welcome their first child, Steinfeld’s latest photos offer fans a warm, personal look at the joy and anticipation shaping this new stage of their lives.