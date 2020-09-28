Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 28 2020
Prince Harry heavily dependent on Meghan Markle for emotional support

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Prince Harry has reportedly been leaning on to his wife Meghan Markle after the turbulent move from UK to US.

As per royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam, Harry has been relying heavily on Meghan for emotional and mental support.

Talking to Express, the commentator said: "As far as the future is concerned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on firmer ground.”

"She understands Hollywood and they are based where she has a large number of friends and connections. Prince Harry also has good relations with the Obamas. The Sussexes appear very happy together and they are backing very similar issues,” he added.

"There is no question emotionally he appears to rely on Meghan a great deal as he has been very open on questions of mental health,” he went on to say.

"There is also the question of privacy they need to bring up their son Archie and I am sure they will ensure that as best they can. But the interest in them, well there is no doubt that will continue pretty much permanently,” he remarked.

Prince Harry, during his TIMES100 appearance had made a comment that wreaked havoc. The duke had said: “This election, I’m not going to be able to vote here in the US. But many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the UK my entire life.”

