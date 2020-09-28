Can't connect right now! retry
Saif Ali Khan lashes out at Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Rao over drugs scandal: report

Saif Ali Khan has decided to not extend support to Sara Ali Khan and wishes to keep himself out of it

As all hell breaks loose for Sara Ali Khan, her superstar dad, Saif Ali Khan doesn’t seem to be stepping in to rescue her from the scandal.

If reports are to be believed, the Tanhaji actor is furious with his ex-wife Amrita Singh and his daughter, Sara Ali Khan over the recent drug abuse debacle that has tainted her name.

Filmibeat also reported that the Hum Tum star has decided to not extend support to the starlet and wishes to keep himself as well as his family away from the media scrutiny by moving to Delhi with Kareena Kapoor.

Apart from that, Saif’s mother and Sara’s grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, chief of CBFC, is trying to clean the mess in whichever way she can.

Earlier, Sara denied the use of drugs during her NCB interrogation but she confessed of having close relations with her Kedarnath costar, Sushant Singh Rajput.

She also claimed that she had accompanied Sushant to his Lonavla farmhouse several times and had also been with him during his Thailand trip.

She further said that while she did smoke cigarettes, she has never taken any drugs, adding that Sushant had smoked weed on multiple occasions. 

